IED maker Maoist held

A hard-core Maoist who is an expert in making improvised explosive devices (IED) was arrested in Chatra district Friday and two IEDs were recovered from him, a police officer said here.
Following a tip-off, a joint team of the CRPF and district police launched raids in a forest under Rajpur police station area and arrested the Maoist.
He was identified as Vijay alias Doctor and he confessed that he has been associated with the banned CPI (Maoist) for 10 years, Superintendent of Police (Operation) Nigam Prasad told a press conference.
The security forces recovered two IEDs, uniform and other articles from a spot shown by the arrested Maoist, the SP said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU