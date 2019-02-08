IED maker Maoist held

A hard-core who is an expert in making improvised (IED) was arrested in district Friday and two IEDs were recovered from him, a said here.

Following a tip-off, a joint team of the CRPF and district police launched raids in a forest under station area and arrested the

He was identified as alias Doctor and he confessed that he has been associated with the banned CPI (Maoist) for 10 years, of Police (Operation) told a press conference.

The security forces recovered two IEDs, uniform and other articles from a spot shown by the arrested Maoist, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)