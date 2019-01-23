Female student of govt school hangs self

A Class IX girl student of a government-run school in town in district of allegedly committed suicide at her hostel room, police said on Wednesday.

The body of the girl was found hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room on Wednesday morning, sub divisional of police (SDOP) Sudhir Kumar said.

The deceased student, Karishma Rawat, was a resident of Kishorgarh village, he said, adding that the exact reason behind her extreme step was not yet known, the said.

An investigation into the case is underway and the post-mortem report is awaited, he added.

