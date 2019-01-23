Kodanad estate break-in case: Palaniswami files defamation suit against former editor

K Palaniswami on Wednesday filed a defamation suit in the against a former over a video clip linking the to the 2017 Kodanad estate break-in case.

Palaniswami sought Rs 1.10 crore as damages from Samuel Mathew, former managing editor, and a direction from the court to restrain the media from publishing or telecasting the latter's interviews.

On January 11, Mathew released a 16-minute video in which two accused persons in the case, K V and Valayar Manoj, allegedly linked Palaniswami to the case.

Satish Parasaran, appearing for Palaniswami, made a mention before Justice K Kalyanasundram for urgent hearing of the suit.

It is expected to be taken up late Wednesday evening.

Palaniswami has rejected the allegations but the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has been demanding his resignation.

The party has announced that it will hold a protest in front of the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday to demand action by against Palaniswami.

On April 23, 2017, the of the Kodanad estate, the late J Jayalalithaa's retreat home in the hilly district of the Nilgiris, was murdered in a robbery attempt by a 10-member gang.

It emerged during the probe that Jayalalithaa's former C Kanagaraj and had allegedly plotted the crime. A total of 10 people have been arrested in the case and a charge sheet has also been filed.

Later, Kanagaraj and Sayan's wife and daughter were killed in separate road accidents during the probe, even as another employee of the property was found dead, in a case of suspected suicide.

