Ferit Cricket Bash to tap budding cricketers

: Budding cricketers hoping to make it big in the international stage now have a platform to nurture their dreams with Pvt Ltd Saturday unveiling the ' Bash' here for youngsters.

The Bash would conduct trial matches to select individuals who need to be above the age of 15 years years, Ferit India, said.

The company would pick 14 players from 25 cities across "The best ones will get selected and get the chance to represent their respective states in league matches," he said.

He said each match will be of 15 overs and players would use a ball made of synthetic fibre instead of the regular leather ball.

"After the league matches the teams will be taken to Australia, where they will compete with local associations", he said, adding that matches would be aired live on Discovery channel.

Ferit Sports has roped in several cricketers, including ace spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, batsman Chris Gayle, speedster and to mentor the selected candidates.

"My job is here to promote it. I will be involved in selecting the candidates when it comes to 30-40. As many as 3,000 applications have been received (per State) so far", Muralitharan said.

"There would be different kind of rules and regulations compared to regular cricket game. We are basically giving a platform (to the budding cricket players)", he said.

Interested candidates need to register at and the selection process has already commenced, Sharma said.

The FCB would be conducted in July-August 2019 after the World Cup, to be held in May-June.

The winning team would get Rs 31 lakh and the up Rs 21 lakh, he said.

