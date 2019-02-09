Ferit Cricket Bash to tap budding cricketers

: Budding cricketers hoping to make it big in the international stage now have a platform to nurture their dreams with Ferit Sports India Pvt Ltd Saturday unveiling the 'Ferit Cricket Bash' here for youngsters.
The Ferit Cricket Bash would conduct trial matches to select individuals who need to be above the age of 15 years years, Ferit Sports India, co-founder Mitesh Sharma said.
The company would pick 14 players from 25 cities across India. "The best ones will get selected and get the chance to represent their respective states in league matches," he said.
He said each match will be of 15 overs and players would use a ball made of synthetic fibre instead of the regular leather cricket ball.
"After the league matches the teams will be taken to Australia, where they will compete with local associations", he said, adding that matches would be aired live on Discovery Sports channel.
Ferit Sports India has roped in several cricketers, including ace spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, batsman Chris Gayle, speedster Zaheer Khan and Praveen Kumar to mentor the selected candidates.
"My job is here to promote it. I will be involved in selecting the candidates when it comes to 30-40. As many as 3,000 applications have been received (per State) so far", Muralitharan said.
"There would be different kind of rules and regulations compared to regular cricket game. We are basically giving a platform (to the budding cricket players)", he said.
Interested candidates need to register at www.feirtcricketbash.com and the selection process has already commenced, Sharma said.
The FCB would be conducted in July-August 2019 after the World Cup, to be held in May-June.
The winning team would get Rs 31 lakh and the runner up Rs 21 lakh, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU