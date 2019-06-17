Festive atmosphere on the first day of 17th Lok Sabha session

Festive atmosphere prevailed in House on the first day of the session Monday with many of the newly-elected members seen in colourful attrire, traditional shawls and headgears besides a section in saffron.

While and



Amit Shah were in their regular dress of Kurta, Pyjama and half-sleeve jacket, Union ministers Prahlad Joshi, Giriraj Singh and G K Reddy attended the session sporting saffron attire or half jacket.

Bihar MPs and came in traditional Maithil attire and headgear, while most of the MPs were donning the traditional Assamese 'gamocha', considered a symbol of the states's culture.

YSR MPs from were sporting the 'Angavastram' dotted with picture of party President and Chief Minister Y S Jagan

BJP's was seen in her trademark saffron robe while was wearing the traditional Rajasthani saffron and green headgear as part of the dress.

Film star Sunny Deol, who was elected to from Gurdashpur in Punjab, came in shirt and trouser and was seen sitting in the second last row.

wore the traditional blue Arunachali jacket.

