Fiat Chrysler in talks with Aurora on autonomous vehicles

is in talks to produce self-driving commercial vehicles with Aurora, an autonomous vehicle company led by former Google, and executives.

and have a deal to lay the groundwork for a partnership to use Aurora's self-driving system globally in and vehicles used for deliveries and other duties.

The partnership would not affect FCA's deal to provide hybrid minivans to Waymo, the autonomous vehicle spinoff from

is developing hardware, software and data services. It was started in 2017 by former Chris Urmson, former Autopilot head Sterling Anderson, and ex-

already has partnerships with and

says there are no plans to use Aurora's system in passenger vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)