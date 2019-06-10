JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Pakistan have no need to fear Australia says Hafeez

Strata Introduces Wide Flexible StrataGrid Geogrid
Business Standard

Fiat Chrysler in talks with Aurora on autonomous vehicles

AP  |  Detroit 

Fiat Chrysler is in talks to produce self-driving commercial vehicles with Aurora, an autonomous vehicle company led by former Google, Tesla and Uber executives.

FCA and Aurora have a deal to lay the groundwork for a partnership to use Aurora's self-driving system globally in Ram and Fiat vehicles used for deliveries and other duties.

The partnership would not affect FCA's deal to provide hybrid Chrysler minivans to Waymo, the autonomous vehicle spinoff from Google.

Aurora is developing hardware, software and data services. It was started in 2017 by former Google autonomous vehicle chief Chris Urmson, former Tesla Autopilot head Sterling Anderson, and ex-Uber autonomous vehicle leader Drew Bagnell.

Aurora already has partnerships with Hyundai and Volkswagen.

FCA says there are no plans to use Aurora's system in passenger vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 09:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU