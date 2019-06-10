Hunt for new UP BJP chief: State minister, MLCs likely contenders

With making it to the Union cabinet, all eyes are now on who will lead the party in the politically crucial state where bypolls to 11 assembly seats are slated this year.

Leading the charge of the BJP's state unit in the Lok Sabha elections, Pandey took on an united opposition in Uttar Pradesh, where the won 62 of the 80 parliamentary seats and demolished the SP-BSP alliance that got 15 seats between them.

The saffron party's ally Apna Dal (S) won two seats and the Congress, the lone seat of

Pandey, who is now for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, cannot simultaneously be and state president under the BJP's "one person-one post" principle.

Though leaders are tight-lipped on who will eventually head the BJP's affairs in the state, some senior party members have hinted that Swatantradev Singh, MLCs Vidyasagar Sonkar and Laxman Acharya, and are likely replacements for Pandey.

They, however, did not rule out that there can be new entries in the race to the coveted post in the state.

Singh was the in-charge of for the general and he had the challenging task of getting a positive result for the in the state, where the had won the assembly elections, an BJP said.

He proved his mettle and the saffron party bagged 28 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesgh, he said



"The task was indeed very challenging as the BJP had lost in the assembly to the To boost the morale of party workers and ensure a positive result for the party in were tough tasks. His (Singh's) efforts paid rich dividends for the party, as bigwigs such as Digvijay Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia had to taste defeat," the said.

BJP and MLC Vidyasagar Sonkar is also a strong contender for the post of state party president, leaders said.

"He was in-charge for all during the polls, from ensuring proper press coverage of rallies and meetings of senior leaders, such as and BJP Amit Shah, to monitoring and articles. Sonkar was also given the charge of the and seats. He also decided the party's official line on various issues and topics," the BJP said.

Sonkar ensured that BJP got a massive coverage in the media during the Lok Sabha polls.

Party insiders also dropped hints that BJP Member of (MLC) Lakshman Acharya and newly-elected Lok Sabha from Gautam Buddh Nagar are dark horses in the race for BJP

