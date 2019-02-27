JUST IN
FIEO, eBay tie-up to promote retail exports through e-commerce

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Exporters' body FIEO Wednesday formally announced a partnership to promote retail exports through e-commerce from India.

"This strategic tie-up will stimulate the growth of Indian retail exporters by helping them sell online to eBay's 179 million buyers worldwide and share knowledge of retail export trends," a statement said.

Under the tie-up, eBay's insights and best practices will be shared among member base of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) so that they can benefit from e-commerce market.

First Published: Wed, February 27 2019. 19:45 IST

