FIEO, eBay tie-up to promote retail exports through e-commerce

Exporters' body FIEO Wednesday formally announced a partnership to promote retail exports through e-commerce from India.
"This strategic tie-up will stimulate the growth of Indian retail exporters by helping them sell online to eBay's 179 million buyers worldwide and share knowledge of retail export trends," a statement said.
Under the tie-up, eBay's insights and best practices will be shared among member base of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) so that they can benefit from e-commerce market.
