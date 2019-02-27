6 flights from Singapore affected by India-Pakistan tensions

Six flights operated by and its low-cost carrier were cancelled or rerouted Wednesday amid escalating tensions between and

Wednesday closed its airspace for commercial flights and suspended flight operations across major airports. also closed nine airports in Jammu and Kashmir, and for civilian air traffic and the entire airspace north of was vacated.

The move came amid escalation of tensions between and after carried out a pre-dawn air strike on terror bases in Pakistan on Tuesday.

India said Pakistan jets intruded into Indian air space in the Rajouri and Poonch sectors.

Out of the six, three were (SIA) flights headed to from Singapore, Channel Asia reported, citing an

SQ308 and SQ318 would stop in and respectively to refuel before proceeding to London, while SQ326 would stop in for refuelling before heading to Frankfurt, provided the aircraft was able to arrive ahead of the airport curfew, the said.

SQ325, however, was cancelled, with its passengers transferred to other

"All other flights that overfly the affected airspace will be rerouted, but are due to operate as scheduled at this point," SIA said.

Meanwhile, more than 600 passengers were affected when cancelled two flights "due to the closure of International Airport along with several other airports in India", said an

The cancelled flights were TR508 from to Amritsar, scheduled to depart at 3.50 pm local time, and TR509 from to Singapore, due to have departed at 8.45 pm local time.

Affected passengers were given the option of a refund or rebooking of a flight to other destinations in India.

"Scoot will monitor the situation, which remains fluid," the said.

