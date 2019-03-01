FIFA hits ex-Oceania president with six-year ban for corruption

FIFA has suspended former Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) president David Chung for six years for corruption, world football's governing body announced Friday.
FIFA's Ethics Committee ruled that Chung, who resigned from the OFC in April, "offered and accepted gifts" and "acted under a conflict of interest", banning him and hitting him with a 100,000 Swiss franc (87,900 euros) fine.
Chung is of Malaysian origin but holds a Papua New Guinea passport and was head of that nation's football association and a member of the FIFA Council.
He resigned his presidency a few days before the OFC announced an investigation after a FIFA audit found "potential irregularities" in the construction of the confederation's headquarters in Auckland.
Chung became OFC president in 2011 after his predecessor Tahitian Reynald Temarii was suspended by FIFA for corruption.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU