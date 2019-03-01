NRI arrested for raping woman he met on matrimonial site

A non-resident Indian was arrested from the airport here for allegedly raping a woman he had met on a in 2017, police said Friday.

The accused has been identified as Ravinder Singh, a native of district in Punjab, they said.

According to police, the woman filed a case on March 27, 2018 stating that she came in contact with Singh through the matrimonial website.

On December 12, 2017, Singh reportedly intoxicated the victim and raped her. He later convinced her that he would marry her soon, but instead left Delhi, of Arya said.

Thereafter, the victim got to know that Singh was already married and was living in the United Kingdom, where he used to work as a security guard, the DCP said.

As part of the investigation, raids were conducted in the accused's village in Punjab, but he did not join the probe, police said, adding a lookout circular was also issued against him.

On Thursday, Singh was apprehended from the here while he was returning from UK to visit his family in

