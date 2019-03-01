JUST IN
NRI arrested for raping woman he met on matrimonial site

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A non-resident Indian was arrested from the IGI airport here for allegedly raping a woman he had met on a matrimonial site in 2017, police said Friday.

The accused has been identified as Ravinder Singh, a native of Jalandhar district in Punjab, they said.

According to police, the woman filed a case on March 27, 2018 stating that she came in contact with Singh through the matrimonial website.

On December 12, 2017, Singh reportedly intoxicated the victim and raped her. He later convinced her that he would marry her soon, but instead left Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.

Thereafter, the victim got to know that Singh was already married and was living in the United Kingdom, where he used to work as a security guard, the DCP said.

As part of the investigation, raids were conducted in the accused's village in Punjab, but he did not join the probe, police said, adding a lookout circular was also issued against him.

On Thursday, Singh was apprehended from the Indira Gandhi International Airport here while he was returning from UK to visit his family in Jalandhar.

