Ex-pacer Kulkarni hails 'Paddy' Shivalkar for his dedication

Veteran slow left-arm orthodox bowler was a picture of dedication during his playing days and an inspiration for others, said former pacer Raju Friday.

said among other virtues, he learnt dedication from the former Indian

He was speaking at the release of a Marathi book, "Ha Chendu Devagaticha", penned by Shivalkar, at a function here.

"Two-three things I would like to share. It was my privilege that I played with him (Shivalkar) for the Tatas.

"His focus, hard work and dedication, that we learned (from him).

"We all used to work at Bombay House (headquarters of in South Mumbai) and after lunch we used to leave for CCI ( Club of India) for practice.

"And (sometime) we used to be late, (but) we would see a single stump and 'Paddy' alone

After that batsmen used to come and he used to bowl to them and then leave," recalled Kulkarni, now a member of the Improvement Committee (CIC) of the Association (MCA).

"That was his dedication and we learnt (that) from him," added the 56-year-old Kulkarni, who represented in three Tests and 10 ODIs.

Shivalkar, popularly known as "Paddy" in cricketing circles, played 124 First Class matches and grabbed a staggering 589 wickets, including five wickets in an innings 42 times.

However, the 78-year-old, who was regarded as one of the best bowlers of his time, could not play for

On the occasion, promised that the "will use services of old cricketers" for development of the sport in

Former India cricketers Sudhir Naik, Umesh Kulkarni, Marathi actors Shivaji Satam, Pradeep Velankar, Vinay Yedekar, Atul Parchure, and noted music composer were prominent among those present on the occasion.

