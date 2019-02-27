File affidavit with details of alleged contempt by WB cops in Saradha chit fund probe: SC to CBI Dr

The Wednesday directed the to file affidavit giving details about the alleged contempt committed by police and the then in connection with Saradha chit fund scam cases.

A bench comprising Justice and Justice asked the to provide information in support of the allegations of tampering and destruction of call data records by Kumar who was then heading the SIT.

The bench said the affidavit has to be filed within two weeks and posted the matter for further hearing on March 26.

The apex court said the allegations made by the CBI were serious enough and it was the obligation on part of the agency to disclose full details of the alleged contempt committed by the then police

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)