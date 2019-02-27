China again calls on India, Pakistan to exercise restraint

on Wednesday again called on and to exercise restraint amid the escalation of hostilities between the two countries and urged them to engage in dialogue to uphold the peace and stability in the region.

Lu Kang's remarks came after targeted military installations in in response to Indian counter-terrorism in Balakot.

"I understand that in the latest development says it had shot down two Indian aircraft and captured Indian pilots," told the media here.

He said the international community is following the developments closely.

"China's position is clear. As two important countries in we hope that the two countries can exercise restraint and engage in dialogue and take actions for the peace and stability in the region," he said.

on Tuesday also urged and Pakistan to "exercise restraint" and asked to carry out its fight against terrorism through international cooperation, hours after Indian fighter jets struck Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest camp in Pakistan in a pre-dawn attack.

The Indian action came after Forty (CRPF) personnel were killed in a suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Jammu and Kashmir's district on February 14.

