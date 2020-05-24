Filmmaker Kunal Kohli's aunt passes away due to COVID-19

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli says his maternal aunt has passed away in Chicago after an eight week long battle with coronavirus.

The filmmaker said it was heartbreaking for the families to not be together in these testing times due to the pandemic.

"Lost my Masi to Covid after an 8 week struggle. In Chicago. We're a large family that's really close. We can't be together at this time. This is as painful as the loss. Seeing my Mom Masi's & Mama's not being able to be together at this time is really hard," Kunal posted on Twitter on Saturday.

The director recalled how during the treatment, his cousin sister would go to the hospital, sit in her car "and pray for her mother."



"This is how harsh COVID is. This isn't the way to go. Five sisters, three brothers too, but sisters are different, their bond unbreakable. Only death could break it.

"They taught a family and everyone they touched, the meaning of love, family, giving. Covid has been harsh to our family. Won't break our love and memories. Miss you Masi," he added.

The pandemic has killed at least 340,000 people worldwide and infected about 5.3 million, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)