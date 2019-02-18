Bihar: 1 more held for objectionable comment on Pulwama attack

Police on Monday arrested another person in for posting a controversial message on about the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror strike.

The man was held from Rahimabad village under the jurisdiction of station area of the district, following complaints about the message, of Police, Samastipur, Harpreet Kaur, said.

"The accused has been booked under sections of the IPC relating to sedition and disturbing communal peace, besides the IT Act. His mobile phone has also been confiscated," Kaur said.

On Sunday, a resident of district in the state was arrested and sent to jail for a similar reason.

The terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on February 14 had claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel, two of them hailing from and districts of

Spontaneous outbursts have been seen in several parts of the state since the attack, with citizens taking out candle light marches and raising slogans demanding retaliation.

