Govt should reconsider introducing Citizenship Bill again: Athawale

on Monday said the Modi government should reconsider introducing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament again as it is connected with the sentiments of the people of the northeast region.

Athawale's remarks came a day after announced in that the party will reintroduce the bill in Parliament if voted to power in the upcoming elections.

Addressing reporters here, Athawale said, "We should think about the sentiments of the people of the northeast region."



"We should and reconsider introducing the bill again because the sentiments of the people of northeast are also very important and that is the stand of my party ( - Athawale)," he said.

"If the people of northeast are opposing the bill, definitely as a member of the NDA, I can discuss with the if any changes can be made to it," the (MoS) for social justice and empowerment added.

Athawale said his party supported the bill, which was passed by the during the Winter session of Parliament, as a member of the

He expressed confidence that the will return to power after the elections.

"Modi is a clean and the present government is also clean," Athawale, who is in to officially launch his party in the state on Tuesday, said.

He claimed that the present government had been sincerely working towards the welfare of the country's people.

Athawale was supposed to distribute and appliances for empowerment of persons with disabilities and senior citizens in district on Monday but was unable to make it due to bad weather conditions, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)