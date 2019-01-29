FIR against Spicejet CMD, 7 others in cheating case; airline denies charges

The Police has registered an FIR against (CMD) and seven other directors of the in a cheating case, officials said on Tuesday.

The FIR was registered at the station following court's directions, they said.

In his complaint, a south Delhi-based private consultant, Puneet Dewan, alleged that the company used his service but did not pay his fees, a senior police said.

The said the FIR was filed after Dewan approached a court. Legal action will be taken after a thorough investigation.

A spokesperson, however, denied the allegations as "false, fraudulent, baseless and concocted".

"The complainant has defrauded the company and is now filing frivolous complaints to extract money. He has deliberately concealed facts before the court. The company/directors will take strict action against him under the law," the said.

