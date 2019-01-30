Lessors move to ground Jet Airways planes, GECAS takes first step

In a first such move by a creditor in relation to Jet Airways, US-based aircraft lessor GECAS has asked the debt-laden airline to ground at least five Boeing 737 planes due to non-payment of dues.

GECAS, a top international lessor, is the aircraft leasing arm of General Electric. "GECAS has written to aviation regulator DGCA asking it to ground the planes as Jet Airways has not cleared lease rentals for five months now," said a person aware of the development. This is the first instance after the Kingfisher default that a lessor has asked a scheduled carrier to ground ...