Rahul's lies on Rafale deal exposed, he should apologise: BJP

Rahul Gandhi's "lies" on the aircraft deal have been "exposed", the BJP said Wednesday, and demanded an apology from him after the CAG in its report said the deal was 2.86 per cent cheaper than what the had negotiated in 2007.

and Union minister also cited the order which had said there was "no occasion to doubt the process" of the deal, to assert there is nothing left for Gandhi to question the deal but he has been peddling lies and fake information by misrepresenting facts.

At his press conference earlier Wednesday, Gandhi had criticised the CAG report for not mentioning the "dissent note" by negotiators and claimed that it was not worth the paper it is written on.

The government's argument on price and faster delivery of jets has been demolished, Gandhi had claimed.

Hitting back, Prasad cited the CAG report to say that the deal signed by the was cheaper and will result in faster delivery of 36 Rafale jets that is buying from

"We never imagined that Indira Gandhi's grandson and Rajiv Gandhi's son will lie so shamelessly" he told reporters.

In light of the SC order and the CAG report, Gandhi should withdraw his allegations and tender an apology, he demanded.

He accused the previous of delaying the finalisation of the aircraft's purchase and claimed the delay happened because "there would be no deal without a deal" under the Congress-led dispensation.

He alleged the Congress-led government sought "commission" in such transactions.

Noting that Gandhi had cited Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, a public sector unit, being not part of the Rafale to attack the Modi government, the said the CAG has observed that HAL would take 2.7 times the man hours that Dassault would for preparing a jet.

That arrangement would have delayed the process and made it costlier, Prasad said.

Taking a dig at Gandhi, he said it is a matter of serious discussion how much the understands the CAG report, pointing out that Gandhi on Tuesday used an email "about helicopters" to say that it referred to Rafale jets.

"It is very worrisome that he cannot differentiate between helicopters and Rafale fighter jets," he said.

Quoting the email, which was from an internal communication, Gandhi has alleged that was aware in advance about the Rafale deal.

The is working at the behest of foreign companies, Prasad alleged.

The CAG has said the deal for 36 Rafale jets signed by the got 2.86 per cent cheaper than what the UPA dispensation had negotiated in 2007.

On India-specific enhancements, CAG said the NDA deal was 17.08 per cent cheaper than the 2007 proposal.

The weapons' package offered in the 2015 deal was 1.05 per cent cheaper, it said.

