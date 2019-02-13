Nath downs top seed Raghuvansi to enter semis

Mannan Nath stunned top seed Krishang Raghuvanshi to enter the under 14 boys' semi finals of the All India Ranking Tennis Super Series on Wednesday.

The sixth seeded Nath overcame the top seed in straight sets 6-4 6-2 in their quarter-final match.

In the semifinals, Mannan will be challenged by third seed Manas Dhamne.

Eighth-seeded beat Jaishnav Shinde in three well-fought sets.

Both the players displayed good quality tennis and fought very hard for every point.

Shinde won the first set 6-4. In the second set, Shah used good variation to level proceedings 6-4. He maintained the momentum to win the final set 6-4 and grabbed a place in the last four.

In the girls' section, second seed Ruma Gaikaiwari had an easy run against her state mate to win 6-4, 6-0.

In the semifinals, Ruma will lock horns with unseeded Kyra Shetty, who blanked out Swara Katkar 6-4, 6-3.

