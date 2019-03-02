Fire at cloth godown, no casualty

A fire broke out at a cloth godown in the northern part of the city's area Saturday morning but there were no reports of any casualty, a fire department said.

At least 15 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, he said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained although a possibility of electrical short circuit was not ruled out, he said.

"The fire broke out at the cloth godown at around 8 am. We have used full force to douse the fire so that it did not spread to the nearby buildings," he said.

Aided by locals, the fire department officials succeeded in dousing the blaze after six hours, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)