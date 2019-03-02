OIC calls for 'restraint and de-escalation' in South Asia: Pak FO

The (OIC) on Saturday called for "restraint and de-escalation" in as well as the need to resolve outstanding issues through peaceful means, said.

The OIC is a grouping of 57 countries, majority of which are Muslim. It has usually been supportive of and, often sided with on the issue.

attended the inaugural plenary of the 46th session of the (CFM) of OIC meeting on Friday. She was the first Indian to address the OIC meeting.

India's participation came despite strong demand by to rescind the invitation to Swaraj to address the grouping which was turned down by the host UAE, resulting in Pakistan's boycotting the plenary.

On Saturday, the Foreign Office said that the 46th session CFM concluded in with a resolution that "supported" Pakistan on the issue.

"In a resolution the OIC member states reiterated that remains the core dispute between Pakistan and and its resolution is indispensable for the dream for peace in South Asia," it claimed.

The resolution also "expressed deep concern" over the alleged human rights violations in Kashmir, the FO claimed, adding that the resolution also reminded the international community of its obligation to ensure implementation of resolutions on the Kashmir dispute.

The FO said that in the context of current volatile situation in the region, the OIC member states adopted a new resolution sponsored by Pakistan, "which expressed grave concern over the Indian violation of Pakistani airspace; affirmed Pakistan's right to self-defence; and urged to refrain from the threat or use of force."



This OIC resolution on regional peace and security in also welcomed Pakistan Imran Khan's renewed offer of dialogue to and the goodwill gesture of handing over the Indian pilot, the FO said.

The resolution called for "restraint and de-escalation" as well as the need to resolve outstanding issues through peaceful means, it added.

The OIC adopted two other resolutions sponsored by Pakistan on international disarmament and non-proliferation issues and reform of the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)