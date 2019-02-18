Fire at cordite factory in Ooty, worker hospitalised

-
ALSO READ
Mothers of Endosulfan victims begin indefinite fast
"Not right for Endosuofan victims to exhibit their children"
Trio win Nobel Chemistry Prize for research harnessing evolution
Tulasee Bio-Ethanol reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Novel ice-repelling coating developed
-
A fire broke out in the gun cotton section of the cordite factory near here Monday and an employee was hospitalised after inhaling smoke, police said.
Pratap, one of the five employees working in the section, suffered breathlessness and fainted after inhaling the thick smoke, the police said.
He has been admitted to the factory hospital, they said.
The reason for the fire was being ascertained, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU