Militants kill 6 Pak soldiers in Balochistan near Iran

Six Pakistani soldiers have been killed by militants in two separate incidents in the country's restive province bordering Iran, officials said Monday.

The first incident reported from the mountainous Panjgur district where four soldiers of the (FC) were killed by militants on Sunday.

The attack took place hours after two FC personnel were gunned down in Loralai area near border.

FC said the militants struck when guards were being changed at the check posts.

Chief Minister has condemned the attacks and termed them as attempts to disrupt peace and progress in the province which shares its borders with and

"It is a conspiracy against the Balochistan and development projects in the province," he said.

The attacks came days after the of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Muhammad Ali Jafari, asked to crack down on a banned terror outfit which killed 27 soldiers at a town in Iran's southeastern region which borders Balochistan.

Jafari in the past has accused of harbouring militants and said reserves the right to use force to punish the militants.

has rejected the accusations.

