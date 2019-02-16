JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Robert Vadra appears before Delhi court in money-laundering case

Pak synonym for terrorism, security forces given free hand to punish Pulwama attack perpetrators: PM
Business Standard

Fire at Delhi HC canteen; no loss of lives reported

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A minor fire broke out at the canteen of the Delhi High Court on Saturday, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

A call about the blaze was received at 1.30 pm after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior DFS officer said.

The fire broke out in the chimney of the canteen and was brought under control by 1.50 pm, he said, adding that no injury or casualty was reported.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements