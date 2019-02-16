Fire at Delhi HC canteen; no loss of lives reported

A minor fire broke out at the canteen of the High Court on Saturday, the Fire Service (DFS) said.

A call about the blaze was received at 1.30 pm after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior said.

The fire broke out in the chimney of the canteen and was brought under control by 1.50 pm, he said, adding that no injury or casualty was reported.

