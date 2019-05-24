Fire at SAI's Bhilai Steel Plant

A fire broke out at Steel Authority of (SAI)'s Steel Plant (BSP) in Chhattisgarh's district Friday.

However, no casualty was reported, the BSP said in a statement.

"A fire was reported at tar distillation unit in the Coke Ovens and Coal Chemicals (CO&CC) Department at 8.30 am," it said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the site and the blaze was brought under control by some 50 firemen and officers of the by 11.30 am, it said.

A fire tender from and two fire tenders each from and municipal corporations also reached the spot.

There was no disruption of normal operations, the statement added.

A committee headed by (Materials Management) will probe the cause of the fire, it said.

