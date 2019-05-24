BJP wins 36.1 per cent votes in Assam

BJP has garnered 36.1 per cent vote share in Assam, its alliance partners (AGP) and Bodo Peoples Front (BPF) together 10.71 per cent, while registered 35.3 per cent and AIUDF 8.61 per cent, data said.

In terms of seats the BJP has won nine of the 14 seats, three, one by All India United Democratic Front and the remaining one by an Independent contestant.

AGP which put up candidates in three constituencies and BPF in one drew a blank.

BPF's lone contestant and was defeated by Independent sitting who retained Kokrajhar(SC) seat, the data said.

As per the wise votes share, BJP contested in 10 of the 14 parliamentary constituencies and amassed 6,484,596 or 36.1 per cent of the total votes polled.

Runners-up put up candidates in all the seats has bagged votes of 6,373,659 electorate making for a vote share of 35.4 per cent.

AGP's three nominees got 1480697 votes or a voteshare of 8.23 per cent, while AIUDF contested in three seats and secured 1405315 votes or 7.8 per cent and BPF 2.48 per cent vote share by securing 446774 votes, the data said.

Others got 7.81 per cent vote share with 1,405,315 votes and NOTA comprised 0.99 per cent with 178,853 voters opting for the option, it said.

The ruling BJP in the state retained Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Gauhati, Lakhimpur, Mangaldoi and Tezpur seats, while it wrested Autonomous District(ST) and Silchar from Congress, Karimganj from AIUDF but conceded defeat in Nowgong to the Congress.

The Congress wrested Barpeta from AIUDF, which retained Dhubri.

The BJP winners are ministers (Tezpur) and (Jorhat), sitting MPs Rameshwar Teli (Dibrugarh) and (Lakhimpur), first timers former Mayor Queen and (Mangaldoi).

Successful Congress contestants are sitting Gaurav Gogoi from Kaliabor, from Barpeta and former

Sitting AIUDF retained Dhubri.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)