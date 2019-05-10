Fire breaks out at electric goods godown in Delhi's Naraina, doused

A major fire broke out at an electric goods godown in west Delhi's and continued for almost 16 hours before being brought under control Friday, officials said.

According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received at around 9 pm Thursday, following which 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire broke out at an electric goods godown located in area, a senior of the Fire Service said.

The fire was brought under control at 1.40 pm on Friday, the said, adding no casualties or injuries were reported.

The official, however, said that the goods stored in the godown were completely destroyed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the department said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)