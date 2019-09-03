2 killed in fire at ONGC plant in Navi Mumbai; rescue operation underway

-
ALSO READ
Govt panel considered selling ONGC's biggest oilfields to pvt firms: Report
ONGC adopts Energy Strategy 2040; targets doubling of oil, gas production
ONGC gets Environment Ministry's nod for Rs 240 crore project in Assam
Have sufficient funds to meet current and future capex needs, says ONGC
ONGC lines up Rs 83,000 crore investment for 25 new oil, gas projects
-
Two persons were killed after a fire broke out at the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's (ONGC) plant in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said.
The blaze erupted around 7 am in the gas processing plant of the ONGC located in Uran area of neighbouring Navi Mumbai, an official said.
"Two persons have been killed in the mishap," Navi Mumbai's Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar told PTI.
Several fire brigade teams rushed to the spot, he said, adding that rescue operation was underway.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU