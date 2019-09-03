2 killed in fire at ONGC plant in Navi Mumbai; rescue operation underway

Two persons were killed after a broke out at the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's (ONGC) plant in township of Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said.

The blaze erupted around 7 am in the gas processing plant of the located in Uran area of neighbouring Navi Mumbai, an official said.

"Two persons have been killed in the mishap," Navi Mumbai's Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar told PTI.

Several brigade teams rushed to the spot, he said, adding that rescue operation was underway.