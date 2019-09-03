JUST IN
2 killed in fire at ONGC plant in Navi Mumbai; rescue operation underway

The blaze erupted around 7 am in the gas processing plant of the ONGC located in Uran area of neighbouring Navi Mumbai

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Fire breaks out at a cold storage at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Uran, Navi Mumbai. Photo: ANI
Two persons were killed after a fire broke out at the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's (ONGC) plant in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said.

The blaze erupted around 7 am in the gas processing plant of the ONGC located in Uran area of neighbouring Navi Mumbai, an official said.

"Two persons have been killed in the mishap," Navi Mumbai's Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar told PTI.

Several fire brigade teams rushed to the spot, he said, adding that rescue operation was underway.
First Published: Tue, September 03 2019. 09:45 IST

