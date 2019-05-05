ONGC gets Environment Ministry's nod for Rs 240 crore project in Assam

State-owned Oil and (ONGC) has received the green nod to drill six development wells in at an estimated cost of Rs 240 crore.

The has given the environment clearance for six development wells in five lease blocks in Jorhat and Golghat districts, according to an official document.

The company had sought permission for drilling 12 development wells but it received clearance for six wells at present.

The clearance, which is subject to compliance of certain conditions, has been given after taking into consideration the recommendation of a green panel.

The total lease area of Jorhat and Golaghat districts is 32.116 sq km and 120.5 sq km, respectively. The total project cost is pegged at Rs 240 crore.

said the proposed project aims to enhance reliable hydrocarbon supplies, which will bring economic benefits and provide indirect employment opportunities to the local people and also benefit the area by way of improvement in existing infrastructure.

The company has obtained the first stage forest clearance for the project.

is the largest of in the country, contributing 72.4 per cent of the and 48.5 per cent of the natural At present, over 78 per cent of India's are being met through imports.