Fire breaks out at room in AIIMS

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A minor fire broke out at a room in the new private ward block of AIIMS on Thursday, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said.

No casualty has been reported, they said.

The DFS received a call about the fire at 9.54 pm after which one fire tender was rushed to the spot, the officials said.

The fire was controlled within a few minutes. The fire started from an air-conditioner due to short circuit, a fire official said.

First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 23:40 IST

