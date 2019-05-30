Fire breaks out at room in AIIMS

A minor fire broke out at a room in the new private ward block of AIIMS on Thursday, (DFS) officials said.

No casualty has been reported, they said.

The received a call about the fire at 9.54 pm after which one fire tender was rushed to the spot, the officials said.

The fire was controlled within a few minutes. The fire started from an air-conditioner due to short circuit, a said.

