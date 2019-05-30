Miffed over seat allotment, Pawar skips Modi swearing-in

didn't attend the oath-taking ceremony of Narendra Modi and his new team of ministers as the veteran was not allotted seat at the event "as per protocol", the party said Thursday.

expressed disappointment over the alleged episode, saying, "It was not right" given that Pawar is a senior national leader who had served as a of

On Thursday evening, Modi was sworn-in as the Prime Minister for a second term helming a 58-member ministry. The oath-taking ceremony was held at the forecourt of majestic Rashtraparti Bhavan in

Malik said Pawar's office had first checked seat allotment for him at the mega event, attended by 8,000 people, including leaders from the neighbouring countries.

According to media reports, the 78-year-old Maratha strongman was allotted a seat in the fifth row.

"His office learnt he was not allotted seat for the event as per protocol. Hence, he didn't attend the event.

"Whether they did it deliberately or it happened by mistake, it wasn't right given he is a senior leader," Malik told over the phone.

