Fire breaks out at Sabzi Mandi in north east Delhi

A fire broke out at the in north east Delhi's in the early hours of Sunday, the Fire Service said.

However, no injury or casualty was reported, they said.

The fire department said a call was received about the fire at 2.55 am after which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"A fire broke out at the in Nand Nagri, which houses around 250 small vegetable shops. However, no one was injured," a said.

The fire was brought under control by 4.10 am, he said.

