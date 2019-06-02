Fire breaks out at Sabzi Mandi in north east Delhi

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A fire broke out at the Sabzi Mandi in north east Delhi's Nand Nagri in the early hours of Sunday, the Delhi Fire Service said.

However, no injury or casualty was reported, they said.

The fire department said a call was received about the fire at 2.55 am after which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"A fire broke out at the Sabzi Mandi in Nand Nagri, which houses around 250 small vegetable shops. However, no one was injured," a senior fire officer said.

The fire was brought under control by 4.10 am, he said.

First Published: Sun, June 02 2019. 21:25 IST

