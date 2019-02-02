Fire breaks out in hospital

A fire broke out in a private hospital here on Saturday, but no one was injured in the incident, a said.

On getting information of the fire in the battery room of the near Gajapati Nagar area, fire tenders were rushed to the spot and they extinguished the flame completely within a short time, deputy fire officer, R C Majhi said.

A said smoke billowing out of the battery room on the fifth floor was noticed by some staff after which the fire service was informed and immediate steps were taken to douse the flame.

Though the fire was suspected to have caused by electric short circuit, efforts are on to ascertain the exact reason, fire service and hospital officials said.

The fire was confined to the battery room and did not spread to other areas of the hospital as immediate steps were taken to suspend power supply, a said.

As a precautionary measure, some patients were shifted from the fifth floor of hospital as smoke had enveloped the area, he said.

