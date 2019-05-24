Fire in Surat building, 15 coaching class students dead

At least 15 students of a coaching class died - many falling to their deaths - and several others were injured, after a major broke out in a four-storey commercial complex here Friday afternoon.

TV channels showed horrific scenes at the Taxshila Complex in Sarthana area where the building is located, as students tried to save themselves by jumping out of windows.

"Fifteen students have died either due to suffocation or jumping from the building when engulfed the commercial complex," deputy said.

"We have ordered a detailed inquiry and anyone found responsible for the incident won't be spared," Patel said.

"Around 10 students on the fourth and third floor jumped off to the ground to save themselves from and smoke. Many have been sent to hospital. The operation to douse the fire is on," said a

A video clip aired by channels showed students jumping off from third and fourth floor windows amid plumes of thick smoke rising from the building.

Nineteen fire tenders and two hydraulic platforms have been pressed into service for dousing and rescue operations, Sarthana area of Surat, said an of fire control room.

Local people helped with the rescue operation to save stranded students and other occupants of the building housing coaching classes and other establishments.

ordered the principal secretary of the Urban Development department to rush to the spot.

He also declared financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each for the family members of those who died in the incident.

Meanwhile, said he was extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in his home state.

"My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected," Modi tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)