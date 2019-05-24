Shah, Irani, Prasad, Kanimozhi -- from Rajya Sabha to Lok Sabha

Amit Shah, Union ministers and Smriti Irani, and DMK are among the prominent winners in the 2019 election who are sitting members.

Shah, 54, was elected to the of Parliament in August 2017, making his parliamentary debut.

He won his first election from the Gandhinagar constituency as results for the seven-phase polls were announced On Thursday.

The won by a margin of over 5.57 lakh votes against his nearest rival Congress' C J Chavda.

His colleagues in Rajya Sabha, Prasad and Irani, who hold law and textile portfolios respectively, also emerged victorious in 2019 polls, their maiden win in a

Irani, 43, who had earlier served as an HRD and I&B in the Modi government, proved herself to be a giant-killer as she dethroned in by a margin of 55,120 votes, while Prasad, 64, dislodged sitting and former member who fought on a ticket by a margin of over 2.84 lakh in Patna Sahib constituency.

The had twice fought the election unsuccessfully in 2004, losing to in Chandni Chowk constituency and in 2014 suffered defeat at the hands of in

But it was not just BJP sitting members who tasted maiden victory in the general election, as DMK's 51-year-old also scripted her first win in a

She defeated her BJP rival by over 3.47 lakh in Thoothukkudi constituency.

However, Congress and party's B K Hariprasad lost to young Tejasvi Surya in Bangalore South constituency by a margin of over 3.31 lakh votes.

on Thursday led his to a super-sized victory for a second term in office, as his message of nationalism, security, Hindu pride and a New India was wholeheartedly embraced by voters across large swathes of the country.

