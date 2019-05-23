Firebrand BJP leader Giriraj Singh to commence his 2nd term in LS

Known for his controversial remarks, Bihar's firebrand (BJP) will commence his second term as a member from Begusarai,

Singh in 2019 elections defeated CPI's Kanhaiya Kumar, former student union leader, by over 4.22 lakh votes.

66-year-old Singh, who was of State (Independent Charge) for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the Narendra Modi-government, began his political career as a member of legislative council in 2002.

During 2008 and 2010, he was a in the cabinet of the then of Nitish Kumar.

He served as minister of cooperative, animal husbandry and fisheries resource development in the

In 2014, he was elected to the from Nawada constituency and was inducted into the council of ministers by

He is one of the important upper caste leaders in the Bihar BJP who play a fundamental role in the mobilisation of upper caste votes in the state.

Interestingly, Singh was reluctant to contest polls from in 2019 as Nawada seat was alloted to Ramvilas Paswan's LJP as per the seat sharing arrangement with the BJP.

Singh is among leaders who are old time 'foot-in-the-mouth' politicians, frequently in the headlines for their outspoken and sometimes outrageous views.

He had caused a stir ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls when he said "those opposed to should go to Pakistan".

He also stoked a controversy during the high-voltage poll campaign this year. He was censured by for his controversial remarks.

In December 2018, Singh advocated for a law to control population in the country, stating that it was becoming an impediment for development and social harmony.

