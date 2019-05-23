Supriya Sule wins from Baramati

-
ALSO READ
Supriya Sule-Pawar scores hat-trick in Baramati
Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule files nomination from Baramati
Supriya Sule-Pawar wins Baramati, NCP leading in 3 more seats
I will contest LS poll; Parth, Ajit will not: Pawar
Will contest Lok Sabha polls, Ajit, Parth will not: Sharad Pawar
-
Supriya Sule, daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, retained the family bastion of Baramati in western Maharashtra by a margin of over 1.55 lakh votes.
Sule polled 6,86,714 votes while her nearest rival Kanchan Kul of the BJP got 5,30,940 votes.
Sule polled 52.63 per cent of the votes while Kul garnered 40.69 per cent.
Vanchit Bahujan Agadhi's Navnath Padalkar managed to get only 44,134 votes.
Sule improved her victory margin this time. Last time she had won from Baramati by 69,719 votes against Mahadev Jankar of RSP.
Elsewhere, Sharad Pawar's grandson and senior party leader Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar suffered a huge defeat in Maval Lok Sabha constituency in his maiden electoral foray.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU