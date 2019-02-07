Five-day workshop at US consulate promotes gender equality

Thirty-three youths from seven eastern states, majority of them women, are attending a five- day workshop at here, aimed at fighting stereotypes and promoting equality.

Liz Haynes, one of the programme directors, told reporters at the here that the initiative - 'Bridging the Gaps: Social Action Lab' - gave participants a platform to discuss ways to combat gender-based violence, human trafficking and social taboos,.

The workshop, which began on Monday, also provided them with an opportunity to design community projects to address the common issues that affect the women of the two countries, Haynes of US-based non-profit organization 'Transformational Sports' said Thursday.

US Patti Hoffman, who was present at the press meet, said and the US are committed to "improve the world" for the next generation.

"The two countries, as enduring global partners in the 21st century, are commited to nurturing a new generation of leaders to address the issues that affect our societies. This workshop is a great example of how Indians and Americans can work together to improve our world."



Haynes said the youths have used art forms and sports, such as street theatre and frisbee challenges, to create awareness programmes for women, in the past four days.

"The participants, with the help of their mentors, have pitched ideas for a US project. A total of five to seven ideas will be selected from the entries by the US Consulate, in coordination with 'Transformational Sports', for implementation," she said.

Rekha Sharma, a young partcipant from Guwahati, sought inclusiveness in the field of sports.

"It's time to ditch stereotypes and taboos like non- inclusion of opposite sex in body-contact outdoor games like football," she said.

Among other issues discussed at the workshop were menstrual hygiene, sex trafficking, equal opportunities in jobs and social abuse, Haynes added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)