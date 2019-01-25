Five day Yagam for people's welfare concludes

The five-day 'Sahasra Maha Yagam', being performed by Chief Minister K since Monday last for people's welfare, concluded on Friday.

Rao, his wife and other family members participated in 'Purnahuti' (marking the completion of rituals) at various 'mantaps', according to a release from his office.

Various other rituals and prayers were also performed during the day.

Rao's farmhouse at Erravelli near here was the venue for the 'Yagam'.

The yagam was conducted to seek the blessings of Goddess (Durga) for the welfare of people in the state and the country, official sources said.

Before the assembly elections last December, Rao had performed a ' Yagam' under the guidance of the seer of Visakha Sarada Peetham.

TRS returned to power in the state by winning 88 seats in the 119-member House in the December 7 elections.

