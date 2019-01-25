Over 88 pc polling in 2nd phase of panchayat elections in TL

: Over 88 per cent polling was recorded in the second phase of the panchayat elections of held Friday, officials said.

This is the first ever polls for panchayats after the formation of the state in 2014.

As many as 37.76 lakh people exercised their franchise against 42.80 lakh eligible voters in the second phase, an official communication said.

Polling began at 7 AM and ended at 1 PM and counting was taken up from 2 PM.

Though 4,135 panchayats were scheduled to go the polls in the second phase, the election was declared unanimous in 788 panchayats, and polling to another five was cancelled due to other reasons.

As many as 10,668 candidates contested for sarpanch posts in 3,342 panchayats, while 63,480 candidates were in the fray for 26,191 wards, an official communication from the State Election Commission said.

It said candidates were elected unanimously to 10,317 wards and polls for 94 wards were not held for various reasons.

Though the elections are held without involvement of political parties and party symbols, all major political parties threw their weight behind their sympathisers concerned.

Counting of votes is going on and complete results would be declared later, a said.

About 50 ,000 security personnel were deployed for overseeing security during the poll process, Additional DG ( law and order) told

The first phase was held on January 21.

The third phase of the polls will be held on January 30.

