Five dead, 28 injured as truck hits bus in C'garh

Five persons, including a 17-year-old girl, were killed and 28 others injured after a passenger bus was hit by a truck in district of Chhattisgarh, police said.

The mishap took place near Arang town, located around 40 kms away from here, when the passenger bus was heading to Saraipali ( district) from Raipur, a told

When the bus, carrying around 35 passengers, crossed Arang town, a speeding truck going in the same direction hit the driver's side of the vehicle at a tri-junction, he said.

"The bus and four passengers- three women and a minor girl- died in the mishap," he said.

Soon after being alerted, an ambulance and a police team rushed to the spot, he said.

At least 28 others passengers were injured, five of them seriously, in the accident. Eighteen of them were rushed to in Raipur, while others were admitted to a hospital in Arang, the said.

A case has been registered in this connection, he said, adding that efforts were on to trace the truck who fled from the spot after the accident.

