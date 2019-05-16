Five held with drugs worth Rs 1cr in UP

Police Thursday seized drugs worth Rs 1 crore from a truck here and arrested five people, a said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a truck stationed outside a restaurant here and recovered 2004 kg toda post, of Police told reporters here.

He said the contraband was being smuggled from and five men have been arrested in this connection.

According to Rajesh Tiwari, a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against the accused persons, who are being interrogated.

