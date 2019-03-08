Five Indians appointed members of technical committees of Asian Gymnastic Union

Five Indians have been appointed as members of various Technical Committees of Asian Union for a four year term from 2019 to 2022.

The five Indians are (Men's Artistic Gymnastics), Akshata Shete (Rhythmic Gymnastics), Makarand Joshi (Aerobic Gymnastics), Sumith MR (Acrobatic Gymnastics) and ( for All).

All the five members are international qualified judges/coaches in their respective discipline and have participated in several international tournaments as officials.

"They are now part of the which is responsible for the governance of the respective discipline at Asian Level including at 2022 in Hangzhou, China," (GFI) said in a release.

"This is the first time in history that as many as 5 persons from were appointed to the Technical Committees of AGU. will now have more impact in at the Asian region."



GFI said: "Having 5 persons in AGU Technical Committees are indicators of the progress India in making in gymnastics which is a direct result of the efforts from the gymnasts, coaches and administration.

