Five Indians appointed members of technical committees of Asian Gymnastic Union

Five Indians have been appointed as members of various Technical Committees of Asian Gymnastics Union for a four year term from 2019 to 2022.
The five Indians are Deepak Kabra (Men's Artistic Gymnastics), Akshata Shete (Rhythmic Gymnastics), Makarand Joshi (Aerobic Gymnastics), Sumith MR (Acrobatic Gymnastics) and Narayan Shashi (Gymnastics for All).
All the five members are international qualified judges/coaches in their respective discipline and have participated in several international tournaments as officials.
"They are now part of the Technical Committee which is responsible for the governance of the respective discipline at Asian Level including at the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, China," Gymnastic Federation of India (GFI) said in a release.
"This is the first time in history that as many as 5 persons from India were appointed to the Technical Committees of AGU. India will now have more impact in gymnastics at the Asian region."
GFI vice-president Riyaz Bhati said: "Having 5 persons in AGU Technical Committees are indicators of the progress India in making in gymnastics which is a direct result of the efforts from the gymnasts, coaches and administration.
