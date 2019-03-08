Women's day should set agenda for empowering them: Assam guv

Governor Mukhi Friday said women should get fair share in the socio- economic, political and cultural development narratives of the state.

Addressing a programme on the International Women's Day at the Gauhati University, Mukhi called for not just celebrating the day, but transform it into an occasion to set the agenda for empowering women.

"We need to take responsibility for making our society more embracive, inclusive and sensible where women get fair share in the socio-economic, political and cultural development narratives of the state," he said.

Women constitute a substantial chunk of the entire human resources, and without their empowerment, society cannot progress, he said at the programme organised by the university's

"Empowerment in the right sense of the term means providing adequate opportunities to every woman to help them achieve their aspirations. An empowered should provide opportunities to every woman to achieve her potential through education, health care, nutrition and employment," he added.

