Five killed in car-truck collision in Jhajjar

Five persons, including four of a family, were killed when their car collided with a truck near Raiya village in Haryana's Jhajjar district on Wednesday morning, police said.
Among those killed were a couple and their two minor children, a Jhajjar Police official said.
All the five people were returning from Delhi to their village Kasni in Jhajjar after attending a marriage, he said.
He said there were light rains in the area where the accident occurred.
The truck driver fled after the accident and a case has been registered in this connection, the police officer said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
