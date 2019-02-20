JUST IN
Five killed in car-truck collision in Jhajjar

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Five persons, including four of a family, were killed when their car collided with a truck near Raiya village in Haryana's Jhajjar district on Wednesday morning, police said.

Among those killed were a couple and their two minor children, a Jhajjar Police official said.

All the five people were returning from Delhi to their village Kasni in Jhajjar after attending a marriage, he said.

He said there were light rains in the area where the accident occurred.

The truck driver fled after the accident and a case has been registered in this connection, the police officer said.

First Published: Wed, February 20 2019. 11:50 IST

