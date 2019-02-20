Kejriwal asks PM Modi to grant full statehood to Delhi

Wednesday appealed to to grant full statehood status to Delhi, an issue that the ruling is expected to raise in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls in an emphatic manner.

The (AAP) Tuesday said it will hold a door-to-door campaign to tell people how the BJP had done them "injustice" on the issue.

Reacting to the PM's greetings to the people of on their on Twitter, Kejriwal tweeted, Sir. is also waiting for its U had promised to the people of that you wud grant full statehood to Kindly do it sir. People of Delhi have faced injustice for 70 years now.

According to its strategy for the general election, the will distribute the BJP's manifestoes for previous elections, including that of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, in which, it said, the saffron party had supported the demand for full statehood to Delhi.

The BJP's Delhi unit, however, said the campaign was a "new drama" by the and its chief

Recently, in a major setback to the AAP government in Delhi, two judges of the agreed that the Centre should have the final word on posting and transfer of bureaucrats in the national capital administration, but their disagreement on finer details resulted in a split verdict and the matter got referred to a larger bench.

"We will go door-to-door, telling people how the BJP has done them injustice on the issue of full statehood," Delhi AAP convener had said on Tuesday.

