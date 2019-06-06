Five more arrested in Congress candidate murder case

Five more persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of candidate of Assembly constituency in district, police said Thursday.

With this, as many as seven people have so far been arrested for their alleged involvement in the killing of Manoj Jena (46), candidate from Assembly constituency on May 22, a day before the counting of votes, police said.

(24), (18), Sibaram Behera (22), Kartika Nahak (26) were arrested from Laxmipur in district, while Sultan alias (34) was arrested from Balugaon railway station on Wednesday, of Police, Berhmapur, Pinak Mishra said.

Three motorcycles, two crude pistols, three rounds of live ammunition, two knives, 10 and around Rs 3,500 cash have been seized from the accused, the SP said.

Earlier, police had arrested two accused persons, Ganesh Nayak and Hrushikesh Patra, for their alleged role in the murder, police said.

The main conspirator in the murder case is, however, still at large. "We have identified the main accused as Bhagaban Sahu, a A special police team has been formed to arrest him," he the SP said.

According to preliminary investigation, personal enmity and rivalry in liquor business appeared to have led to the crime, he said.

