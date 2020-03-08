JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Modi 'signs off', hands over social media accounts to 7 'women achievers'
Business Standard

5 more people from Kerala test positive for coronavirus; under observation

While three of them had returned from Italy on February 29, two others were their relatives

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Coronavirus
CISF personnel and passengers wear protective masks, in wake of the deadly novel coronavirus, at the airport in Chennai. PTI

Five more people from Kerala have tested positive for coronavirus, Health minister, K K Shailaja said on Sunday.

All the five hail from Pathnamthitta district.

While three of them had returned from Italy on February 29, two others were their relatives, the minister said.

All the five have been isolated in Pathnamathitta general hospital and are under observation.

Their tests were confirmed on Saturday night.

Earlier, India's first three positive cases had been reported from the state.

All the three patients, medical students from Wuhan, have been treated and discharged from hospitals.
First Published: Sun, March 08 2020. 11:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU