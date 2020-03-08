5 more people from Kerala test positive for coronavirus; under observation

-
-
Five more people from Kerala have tested positive for coronavirus, Health minister, K K Shailaja said on Sunday.
All the five hail from Pathnamthitta district.
While three of them had returned from Italy on February 29, two others were their relatives, the minister said.
All the five have been isolated in Pathnamathitta general hospital and are under observation.
Their tests were confirmed on Saturday night.
Earlier, India's first three positive cases had been reported from the state.
All the three patients, medical students from Wuhan, have been treated and discharged from hospitals.
